Mogo Inc. (MOGO.TO) (TSE:MOGO) Price Target Raised to C$7.50

Mogo Inc. (MOGO.TO) (TSE:MOGO) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from C$4.50 to C$7.50 in a report issued on Friday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of Mogo Inc. (MOGO.TO) stock opened at C$5.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$177.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78. Mogo Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.79 and a 12-month high of C$6.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.65. The company has a current ratio of 8.98, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,881.96.

Mogo Inc. (MOGO.TO) Company Profile

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a free MogoAccount and provides access to various products, including free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card, digital mortgage experience, the MogoCrypto account, a product within MogoWealth that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, and access to smart consumer credit products through.

