Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

MWK has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Mohawk Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Mohawk Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Group in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.93.

Shares of Mohawk Group stock opened at $20.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Mohawk Group has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $22.45. The company has a market cap of $456.56 million, a P/E ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 4.35.

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $58.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.96 million. Mohawk Group had a negative net margin of 20.49% and a negative return on equity of 265.80%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mohawk Group will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Mohawk Group in the 3rd quarter worth $3,605,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group in the third quarter valued at about $2,043,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Mohawk Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,927,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in Mohawk Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,085,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Mohawk Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,072,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

