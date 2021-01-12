Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by Cottage Street Advisors LLC

Cottage Street Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4,400.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,005,000 after acquiring an additional 32,755 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 9,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.85, for a total transaction of $83,568.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.19, for a total transaction of $200,900.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,100 shares of company stock worth $458,710 in the last three months. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare stock traded down $3.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $237.89. The company had a trading volume of 259,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,112. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.99. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.85 and a 1 year high of $246.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.75.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $1.17. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MOH has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $213.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.92.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 3.3 million members in 14 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, who are eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored health care programs.

