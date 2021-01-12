Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) & The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) Head to Head Survey

Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) and The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Monaker Group and The Providence Service, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monaker Group 0 0 0 0 N/A The Providence Service 0 0 3 0 3.00

The Providence Service has a consensus target price of $152.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.84%. Given The Providence Service’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe The Providence Service is more favorable than Monaker Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.4% of Monaker Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.2% of Monaker Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of The Providence Service shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Monaker Group has a beta of 2.54, meaning that its stock price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Providence Service has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Monaker Group and The Providence Service’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monaker Group -4,094.42% -165.93% -91.40% The Providence Service 0.23% 17.59% 8.74%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Monaker Group and The Providence Service’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monaker Group $440,000.00 89.44 -$9.45 million N/A N/A The Providence Service $1.51 billion 1.47 $970,000.00 $1.65 94.82

The Providence Service has higher revenue and earnings than Monaker Group.

Summary

The Providence Service beats Monaker Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Monaker Group

Monaker Group, Inc. operates an online marketplace for the alternative lodging rental (ALR) market worldwide. The company offers ALR products and services to property owners and managers, travelers, and other travel/lodging distributors. It provides its products and services through NextTrip.com, NextTrip.biz, Maupintour.com, EXVG.com, TravelMagazine.com, and nexttripvacations.com. The company was formerly known as Next 1 Interactive, Inc. and changed its name to Monaker Group, Inc. in June 2015. Monaker Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Weston, Florida.

About The Providence Service

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services. The Matrix Investment segment provides in-home care optimization services, including comprehensive health assessments through a network of community-based clinicians and a fleet of mobile health clinics. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

