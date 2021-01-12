Monness Crespi & Hardt Boosts Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Price Target to $33.00

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on VSTO. Cowen raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised Vista Outdoor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. CL King raised Vista Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Vista Outdoor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Vista Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.43.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Shares of NYSE VSTO opened at $28.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.83. Vista Outdoor has a 1 year low of $4.29 and a 1 year high of $30.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $575.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.39 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.19%. Vista Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vista Outdoor news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,851,056. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 270,750.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,217,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,495,000 after buying an additional 3,216,514 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 2,674.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 373,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after acquiring an additional 359,618 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor during the third quarter valued at $6,729,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 4.9% during the third quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,413,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,064,000 after acquiring an additional 207,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 144.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 286,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after acquiring an additional 168,825 shares in the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products that include centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; archery and hunting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and decoys; optics products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; and shooting accessories that consist of reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.