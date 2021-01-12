MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Buy

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MonotaRO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

MONOY stock opened at $50.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.79. MonotaRO has a fifty-two week low of $20.06 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 112.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.33.

MonotaRO Company Profile

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan, Korea, China, Indonesia, and internationally. It offers products for manufacturing, construction, and automotive industries. The company was formerly known as Sumisho Grainger Co, Ltd. and changed its name to MonotaRO Co, Ltd.

