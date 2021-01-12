MoonSwap Market Cap Reaches $1.68 Million (MOON)

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded up 20% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Over the last week, MoonSwap has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. MoonSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.68 million and approximately $350.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MoonSwap token can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000381 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MoonSwap alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $139.78 or 0.00395630 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003773 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000036 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003235 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 73.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000237 BTC.

About MoonSwap

MOON is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 12,491,438 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,468,722 tokens. The official message board for MoonSwap is medium.com/@MoonSwap. MoonSwap’s official website is moonswap.fi. MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin.

Buying and Selling MoonSwap

MoonSwap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MoonSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MoonSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MoonSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.