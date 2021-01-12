More Coin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $214.00 (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 12th. In the last seven days, More Coin has traded 26.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One More Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0220 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. More Coin has a market cap of $43,956.00 and approximately $214.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00042069 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005289 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00041095 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,442.62 or 0.04266550 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.29 or 0.00346880 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00013906 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

More Coin Token Profile

More Coin is a token. Its launch date was June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

More Coin Token Trading

More Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire More Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy More Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

