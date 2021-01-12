Morgan Stanley Acquires 62,252 Shares of Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) by 29.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,252 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.57% of Magenta Therapeutics worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGTA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 10.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,767,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,018,000 after acquiring an additional 165,994 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 609,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after buying an additional 9,572 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 3.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 239,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 50.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 129,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 43,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 79.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 34,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

MGTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.06.

Magenta Therapeutics stock opened at $8.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $415.91 million, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.32. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $15.55.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. Equities research analysts predict that Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. Thecompany is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

