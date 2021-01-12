Morgan Stanley Acquires 91,084 Shares of Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) by 205.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,084 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.18% of Translate Bio worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TBIO. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Translate Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Translate Bio during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Translate Bio during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Translate Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Translate Bio in the 1st quarter worth $119,000. 89.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TBIO opened at $21.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 0.32. Translate Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $28.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.97.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Translate Bio had a negative net margin of 393.56% and a negative return on equity of 54.90%. The company had revenue of $66.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.97 million. On average, analysts forecast that Translate Bio, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TBIO shares. Roth Capital increased their price target on Translate Bio from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Translate Bio in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Translate Bio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Translate Bio from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Translate Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Translate Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.88.

In other news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 56,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $1,441,668.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

