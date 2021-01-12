Morgan Stanley Boosts Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Price Target to $172.00

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.81% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Get Assurant alerts:

Shares of AIZ opened at $137.81 on Tuesday. Assurant has a twelve month low of $76.27 and a twelve month high of $142.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.51 and a 200 day moving average of $122.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Assurant will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director J Braxton Carter II bought 1,950 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.80 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIZ. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 8.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,280,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,246,000 after acquiring an additional 104,451 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 9.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 265.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 13,786 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Assurant in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,542,000. 93.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.