Morgan Stanley Buys 76,950 Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,950 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 6.4% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 61,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,892 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,494 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 278.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8,986 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 3.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 493,551 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 15,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 23.0% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 81,060 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 15,144 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOD opened at $13.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.12 and its 200 day moving average is $8.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $691.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.82, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.81. Modine Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $13.75.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.39. Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $461.40 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.

