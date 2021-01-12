Morgan Stanley Increases Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Price Target to $62.00

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 10.47% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BidaskClub raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.25. The company had a trading volume of 6,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,879. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 48.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 34.85 and a current ratio of 34.85. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $72.42.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 58.73%. Analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steven Chuslo sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $2,218,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 240,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,328,239.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles O’neil sold 2,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $147,473.36. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,429 shares of company stock valued at $3,390,682. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 13.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 381,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,140,000 after purchasing an additional 44,432 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 14.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,919,000 after purchasing an additional 23,769 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 148,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,256,000 after purchasing an additional 14,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $290,000. 63.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.