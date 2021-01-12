Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY cut its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley accounts for about 1.0% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $5,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.3% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 31,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 6,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.05.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Hutham S. Olayan purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,385,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 190,349 shares in the company, valued at $10,545,334.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $989,518.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MS traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.80. 11,822,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,971,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $137.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.15 and its 200-day moving average is $54.59. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $77.17.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

