Morgan Stanley Raises BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Price Target to $21.00

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $15.50 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.50% from the company’s current price.

BSIG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BrightSphere Investment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.29.

BSIG opened at $20.69 on Monday. BrightSphere Investment Group has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $21.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.92 and its 200-day moving average is $15.09.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $182.40 million during the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 80.30% and a net margin of 20.95%. On average, equities analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 19.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,062,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,906,000 after buying an additional 1,486,312 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,537,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,539,000 after purchasing an additional 161,457 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,966,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,171,000 after acquiring an additional 178,307 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 84.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,729,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,317,000 after acquiring an additional 792,917 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 34.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,154,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,383,000 after acquiring an additional 296,644 shares during the period. 99.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

