Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY)

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

RYCEY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, AlphaValue cut shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.75.

RYCEY opened at $1.51 on Friday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $9.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.30.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 184.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,298 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

