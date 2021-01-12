Morgan Stanley Sells 2,731 Shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,731 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.47% of Columbia India Consumer ETF worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 118,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA INCO opened at $50.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.08 and a 200 day moving average of $42.69. Columbia India Consumer ETF has a one year low of $26.16 and a one year high of $50.30.

