Morgan Stanley Trims Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 80.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 182,606 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.06% of Werner Enterprises worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WERN. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 190.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 601.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 19.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO H Marty Nordlund sold 19,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $764,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

WERN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised Werner Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Werner Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.12.

NASDAQ:WERN opened at $41.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.37. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.99 and a twelve month high of $47.43.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $590.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.00 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.22%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

