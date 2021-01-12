Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Acquires New Shares in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 62,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,000. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3,715.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 42.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $257,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 443.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 18,056 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 20.3% during the second quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

SCHP traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.64. 1,526,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,588,120. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $52.57 and a 1 year high of $62.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.33.

Read More: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.