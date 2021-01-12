Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Purchases Shares of 150,876 First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 150,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,257,000. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises about 3.6% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $743,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 994,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,484,000 after buying an additional 428,022 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:FIXD remained flat at $$54.26 during trading hours on Tuesday. 603,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888,950. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.05. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $45.38 and a 1 year high of $58.74.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $8.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th.

Further Reading: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.