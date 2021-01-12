Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Sells 79,349 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 90.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,349 shares during the quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,375,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775,746 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,163,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,789,000 after buying an additional 3,359,008 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,378,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,669,000 after purchasing an additional 460,959 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,821,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,204,000 after purchasing an additional 189,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,897,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,798,000 after purchasing an additional 144,892 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ESGU traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $87.40. 653,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,670. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.64. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $49.12 and a 52-week high of $87.88.

