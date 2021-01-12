Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Takes $553,000 Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 156,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,962,000 after acquiring an additional 16,597 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $251,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 99.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.4% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 6,362 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 35.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 47,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 12,385 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.16. 273,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,714. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.81. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $45.02 and a 1-year high of $75.78.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.