Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Takes Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 77,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PDBC. 3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,831,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,180,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,836,000 after buying an additional 2,768,403 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,729,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 177.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,113,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,405,000 after buying an additional 712,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Q3 Asset Management bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,781,000.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

PDBC traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $16.01. 14,019,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,740,264. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $11.08 and a one year high of $16.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.30.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.001 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a yield of 0.01%.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.