Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Takes Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 32,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 58.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,016,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,293,000 after purchasing an additional 743,740 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 102.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 557,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,317,000 after purchasing an additional 282,452 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 48.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 552,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,921,000 after purchasing an additional 180,465 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 50.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 407,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,535,000 after purchasing an additional 136,984 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 125.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 400,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,408,000 after purchasing an additional 223,219 shares during the period.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.43. The company had a trading volume of 10,978,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,192,673. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $34.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.99.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

