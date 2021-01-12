Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Takes Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 41,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,000. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.0% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 7,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 21,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNQI traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.75. 496,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,205. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.73. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $35.51 and a 1 year high of $59.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%.

