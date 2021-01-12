MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Downgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell to Sell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded MTU Aero Engines from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank upgraded MTU Aero Engines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MTU Aero Engines has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS MTUAY opened at $125.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.31. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 44.67 and a beta of 1.59. MTU Aero Engines has a 12-month low of $54.90 and a 12-month high of $159.40.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 6.51%.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

