Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Boosts Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 300.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. United Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $342,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 19.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,522,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $365,696,000 after acquiring an additional 242,871 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.3% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 33,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $387,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $593,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.42. 399,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,856,668. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.85. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.70 and a twelve month high of $83.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $155.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.15.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.99%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.25 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $71.50 to $73.25 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.08.

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $9,077,356.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 336,188 shares of company stock valued at $24,990,497. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

