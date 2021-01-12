Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Has $481,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,508 shares during the quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $38,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 58.6% in the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 2,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 49.7% in the third quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,420,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,112,613. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $69.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.60.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on XOM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.30.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

