Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Purchases 2,112 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 100.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJJ traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.38. The company had a trading volume of 13,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,865. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.34 and a fifty-two week high of $91.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.28.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

