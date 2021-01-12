Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Raises Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 747 shares during the quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 3.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,628,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,817,000 after purchasing an additional 394,178 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in International Business Machines by 7.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,261,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,126,834,000 after purchasing an additional 658,340 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 5.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,017,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,864,000 after purchasing an additional 224,610 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in International Business Machines by 4.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,298,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,268,000 after purchasing an additional 148,686 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in International Business Machines by 14.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,991,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,924,000 after purchasing an additional 386,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IBM traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.26. The stock had a trading volume of 182,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,672,608. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $90.56 and a one year high of $158.75. The company has a market capitalization of $115.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.05 and a 200 day moving average of $122.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.58. The company had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. International Business Machines’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.06.

In related news, Director Sidney Taurel bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.75 per share, with a total value of $553,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,189,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David N. Farr bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $107.74 per share, for a total transaction of $161,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,106.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 13,387 shares of company stock worth $1,513,946 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

