Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Sells 119 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. decreased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $61,000.

IVV traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $380.36. 234,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,761,093. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $382.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $370.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.68.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

