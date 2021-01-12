Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Sells 233 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. decreased its position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,887 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IDA. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in IDACORP by 371.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 311 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in IDACORP by 161.5% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 340 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in IDACORP by 79.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in IDACORP in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in IDACORP in the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Get IDACORP alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded IDACORP from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Sidoti reduced their price target on IDACORP from $108.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded IDACORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IDACORP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.20.

Shares of NYSE:IDA traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $90.81. 5,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,348. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.05 and a 52 week high of $113.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.55. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.42.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $425.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in three coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.