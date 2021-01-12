Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Sells 471 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lowered its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. The Southern comprises 1.7% of Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in The Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in The Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in The Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in The Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $152,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,929,741.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of The Southern stock traded down $2.40 on Tuesday, reaching $58.81. The company had a trading volume of 303,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,051,687. The firm has a market cap of $62.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.77. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $71.10.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

SO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price target on The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on The Southern in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Southern from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

