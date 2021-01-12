Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Sells 726 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. decreased its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLO. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Flowers Foods in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Flowers Foods during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Flowers Foods during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Flowers Foods during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.70% of the company’s stock.

FLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub lowered Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Flowers Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.25.

Flowers Foods stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.84. The stock had a trading volume of 25,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,595. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.26. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.42 and a 1-year high of $25.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.80 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $989.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Flowers Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, Tastykake, Alpine Valley, Aunt Hattie's, Bunny, Butternut, Butterkrust, Captain John Derst, Country Kitchen, Evangeline Maid, Home Pride, Merita, Sara Lee (California), and Sunbeam brand names.

