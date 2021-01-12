Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Sets New 1-Year High at $22.80

Shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.80 and last traded at $22.74, with a volume of 3258 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.98.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MYE. TheStreet raised Myers Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. ValuEngine raised Myers Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $805.35 million, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.99.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.16. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $132.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is 69.23%.

In other Myers Industries news, Director William A. Foley purchased 2,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.27 per share, for a total transaction of $38,722.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lori A. Lutey purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.02 per share, for a total transaction of $170,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,153.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 13,500 shares of company stock worth $227,724 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Myers Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Myers Industries by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 20,230 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Myers Industries by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 522,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,601,000 after acquiring an additional 26,634 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Myers Industries by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Myers Industries by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

About Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE)

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

