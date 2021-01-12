Naka Bodhi Token Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $64,131.00 (NBOT)

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. During the last week, Naka Bodhi Token has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Naka Bodhi Token has a market cap of $1.98 million and $64,131.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Naka Bodhi Token token can currently be bought for $0.0282 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Naka Bodhi Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00025027 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00112564 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.73 or 0.00267394 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00063267 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00063234 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Naka Bodhi Token Profile

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Naka Bodhi Token is medium.com/@nakachain. The official website for Naka Bodhi Token is www.nakachain.org. Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

Naka Bodhi Token Token Trading

Naka Bodhi Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naka Bodhi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Naka Bodhi Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Naka Bodhi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Naka Bodhi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Naka Bodhi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.