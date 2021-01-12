Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) Short Interest Up 700.0% in December

Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NANX traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.90. 5,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,410. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $34.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.95 and a beta of 1.23. Nanophase Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $0.95.

Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.89 million during the quarter. Nanophase Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 1.30%.

About Nanophase Technologies

Nanophase Technologies Corporation, a skin and sun care focused company, provides engineered materials, formulation development, and commercial manufacturing with an integrated family of technologies in North America and internationally. It offers surface engineered zinc oxide and titanium dioxide for sunscreens and personal care products; fully formulated cosmetics under the SolÃ©sence brand name; and advanced materials products, such as architectural coatings, industrial coatings, abrasion-resistant additives, plastics additives, medical diagnostics, and various surface finishing technologies applications.

