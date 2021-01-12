Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $4,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 1,029.2% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 182.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 6,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ stock opened at $140.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.44. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.66 and a fifty-two week high of $141.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.77.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.20%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NDAQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Nasdaq from $152.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $141.00 to $143.50 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Loop Capital raised Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine lowered Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Nasdaq from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.04.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

