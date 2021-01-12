National Bank Financial Weighs in on National Bank of Canada (NA.TO)’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) in a report released on Sunday, January 10th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine expects that the financial services provider will earn $6.91 per share for the year.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NA. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$73.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$83.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. CIBC cut shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$72.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, CSFB lifted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$78.94.

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) stock opened at C$73.06 on Tuesday. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$38.67 and a 12-month high of C$75.01. The stock has a market cap of C$24.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$72.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$67.84.

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.49 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.99 billion.

In other news, Director Denis Girouard sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.83, for a total transaction of C$389,318.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,154,897. Also, Senior Officer William Bonnell sold 19,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.08, for a total transaction of C$1,387,962.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$565,319.52. Insiders have sold 74,676 shares of company stock valued at $5,378,201 over the last ninety days.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. National Bank of Canada (NA.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.82%.

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

