Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $15.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $7.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Navios Maritime Partners’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.59 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.33.

NMM opened at $12.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.56. The company has a market cap of $146.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Navios Maritime Partners has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $17.15.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The shipping company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $64.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.53 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a negative net margin of 37.17% and a positive return on equity of 1.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that Navios Maritime Partners will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners during the second quarter worth about $40,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 271.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,227 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 11,856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

