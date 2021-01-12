NB Global Monthly Income Fund Ltd GBP (NBMI.L) (NBMI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.39 on January 29th

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Ltd GBP (NBMI.L) (LON:NBMI) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.39 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from NB Global Monthly Income Fund Ltd GBP (NBMI.L)’s previous dividend of $0.37. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:NBMI opened at GBX 83 ($1.08) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 81.08. NB Global Monthly Income Fund Ltd GBP has a 52-week low of GBX 75.80 ($0.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 84 ($1.10).

In other news, insider Rupert O. Dorey bought 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £56,000 ($73,164.36). Also, insider Rupert O. Dorey bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 78 ($1.02) per share, for a total transaction of £58,500 ($76,430.62).

NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Europe Limited. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in floating rate senior secured loans issued in U.S.

