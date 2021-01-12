nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Receives $94.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.20.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NCNO shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of nCino from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of nCino from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of nCino from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of nCino during the third quarter valued at $131,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of nCino during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of nCino during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,629,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of nCino during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of nCino during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,595,000. 13.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.28. 2,296,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,502,166. nCino has a 12 month low of $65.32 and a 12 month high of $103.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.55.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $54.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.52 million. As a group, analysts expect that nCino will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.

