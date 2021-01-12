NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) Short Interest Down 95.8% in December

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decrease of 95.8% from the December 15th total of 313,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NCS Multistage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NCS Multistage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NCS Multistage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NCS Multistage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.23.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NCS Multistage stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) by 251.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306,500 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.91% of NCS Multistage worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NCSM opened at $27.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 5.70. The firm has a market cap of $65.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.33. NCS Multistage has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $41.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.04.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $16.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million. NCS Multistage had a negative net margin of 51.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NCS Multistage will post -37 earnings per share for the current year.

About NCS Multistage

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

