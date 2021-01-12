NEAR Protocol Trading Up 1.6% This Week (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $1.47 or 0.00004336 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $288.88 million and $28.28 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00025118 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.08 or 0.00112540 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.76 or 0.00265306 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00063199 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00062848 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000643 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,911,019 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

NEAR Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.