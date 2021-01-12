Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in creating next generation immunotherapies using de novo protein design technology. The company’s product candidate consists of NL-201 which is in clinical stage. Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Seattle, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.22.

Shares of NLTX opened at $13.99 on Tuesday. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $18.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.06 and a 200 day moving average of $12.43. The firm has a market cap of $586.67 million, a P/E ratio of -21.52 and a beta of 1.07.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 194.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

