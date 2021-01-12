Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in creating next generation immunotherapies using de novo protein design technology. The company’s product candidate consists of NL-201 which is in clinical stage. Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Seattle, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on NLTX. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neoleukin Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.22.

NASDAQ NLTX opened at $13.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.52 and a beta of 1.07. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $18.13.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 194.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

