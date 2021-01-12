NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Given New $12.00 Price Target at B. Riley

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) had its price objective hoisted by B. Riley from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on NeoPhotonics from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $7.00 target price (up from $6.50) on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.58.

Shares of NPTN opened at $9.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $487.92 million, a PE ratio of 57.24 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.79. NeoPhotonics has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $10.34.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.92 million. NeoPhotonics had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 10.55%. NeoPhotonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in NeoPhotonics by 144.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 15,683 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 161.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,068,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,504,000 after acquiring an additional 659,279 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 70,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 41,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 15,230 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 517,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 90,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

