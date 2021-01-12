Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Shares Purchased by FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Nestlé accounts for 1.0% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $2,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Nestlé by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nestlé during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nestlé by 194.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nestlé by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Nestlé during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSRGY stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $113.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Nestlé S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $122.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.35.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NSRGY shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

Nestlé Company Profile

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

