Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Granite Investment Advisors LLC

Granite Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,034 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Netflix during the third quarter valued at $1,654,518,000. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,024,473,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Netflix by 155.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 506,447 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $253,239,000 after purchasing an additional 307,877 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 930,296 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $423,481,000 after purchasing an additional 287,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 35.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,048,136 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $524,099,000 after purchasing an additional 275,955 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total value of $9,881,368.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total transaction of $230,576,597.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,668,804.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 638,247 shares of company stock worth $335,292,138 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $12.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $486.90. 136,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,897,142. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $511.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $500.78. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $290.25 and a 12-month high of $575.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.50, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NFLX. Cowen lifted their price objective on Netflix from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $628.00 target price (up from $615.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $536.14.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.