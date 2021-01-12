Netflix (NFLX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 19th. Analysts expect Netflix to post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter. Netflix has set its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance at 1.35-1.35 EPS and its Q4 guidance at $1.35 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect Netflix to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NFLX opened at $499.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $220.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $511.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $500.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Netflix has a 12 month low of $290.25 and a 12 month high of $575.37.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Netflix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Netflix from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Netflix from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Netflix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $536.14.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total transaction of $9,881,368.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 177,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.86, for a total transaction of $93,790,692.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,281,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 638,247 shares of company stock valued at $335,292,138. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

